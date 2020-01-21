Netflix subscriber addition beats expectations in fourth quarter

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc added more paid subscribers than expected in the fourth quarter, boosted by the launch of Oscar contender “The Irishman” and returning series “The Crown”.

The streaming giant said on Tuesday it added 8.76 million paid subscribers globally compared with analysts’ average estimate of 7.63 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the streaming giant were up nearly 2% in trading after the bell.