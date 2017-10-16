FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netflix subscriber adds beat St as original shows pull in new viewers
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2017 / 8:18 PM / in 5 days

Netflix subscriber adds beat St as original shows pull in new viewers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Video-streaming pioneer Netflix Inc added more subscribers than expected in the third quarter as original shows such as the latest season of “Narcos” helped attract more viewers.

The company added 4.45 million subscribers in its international markets in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with the 3.69 million analysts had expected, according to data and analytics firm FactSet.

Netflix added 850,000 subscribers in the United States, compared with the average analyst estimate of 810,000, according to data and analytics firm FactSet.

Netflix had forecast total subscriber additions of 4.4 million for the quarter. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.