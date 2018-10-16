FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 16, 2018 / 8:06 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Netflix subscriber growth beats estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc added more subscribers than expected in the third quarter, as new seasons of original shows such as “Orange is The New Black” and “BoJack Horseman” pulled in users.

The company said on Tuesday it signed up 1.09 million subscribers in the United States, above analysts' estimate of about 674,000, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv. (bit.ly/2NJbjth)

Netflix added 5.87 million subscribers internationally, compared with the average analyst estimate of 4.48 million. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.