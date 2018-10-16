Netflix subscriber growth beats estimates

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc added more subscribers than expected in the third quarter, as new seasons of original shows such as “Orange is The New Black” and “BoJack Horseman” pulled in users.

The company said on Tuesday it signed up 1.09 million subscribers in the United States, above analysts' estimate of about 674,000, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv. (bit.ly/2NJbjth)

Netflix added 5.87 million subscribers internationally, compared with the average analyst estimate of 4.48 million. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)