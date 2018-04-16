FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 8:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc added more international subscribers than expected in the first quarter as a slate of original shows including “Altered Carbon” kept viewers hooked to the video streaming service provider.

The company said on Monday it signed up 5.46 million subscribers internationally in the quarter compared with the average analyst estimate of 5.02 million, according to data and analytics firm FactSet. (nPn50nJX8a)

Netflix said it added 7.4 million total subscribers compared with the average analyst estimate of 6.5 million, according to FactSet. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

