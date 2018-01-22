FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 9:15 PM / in 2 hours

Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original programming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc added more international subscribers than expected in the fourth quarter, as the video streaming service provider kept viewers hooked with critically acclaimed shows such as “The Crown” and “Stranger Things.”

Netflix signed up 6.36 million subscribers internationally, compared with the average analyst estimate of 5.1 million, according to data and analytics firm FactSet. (bit.ly/2ruVUHk)

Netflix added 8.33 million total subscribers globally in the quarter. The company had forecast total subscriber additions of 6.3 million for the three months ended Dec. 31.

The Los Gatos, California-based company’s shares, which touched a record at $227.79 during regular trading on Monday, rose 7.8 percent after hours. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

