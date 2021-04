FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Netflix logo in this illustration taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc signed a multi-year agreement for domestic streaming rights to Sony Pictures Entertainment’s theatrical movies, including upcoming “Spider-Man” Films, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The deal is to begin with Sony Pictures’ 2022 movie slate, the report mentioned.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.