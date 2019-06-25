Cash register outage hits Ahold stores in the Netherlands - report

AMSTERDAM, June 25 (Reuters) - Technical problems are affecting cash registers at the Netherlands’ largest supermarket chain, Albert Heijn, owned by Ahold Delhaize, ANP news agency reported on Tuesday.

The problem, which was forcing many stores to close temporarily, comes a day after a major outage struck KPN, the country’s largest telecommunications company.

KPN has said there was no indication its outage was caused by a hack or cyber attack. Ahold could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Toby Sterling)