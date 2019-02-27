Industrials
Dutch stake-building in Air France-KLM "unfriendly" - French govt source

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Dutch government’s decision to buy a stake in Air France-KLM to counter French influence was an “unfriendly” move akin to that of an activist investor and is costing money to Dutch taxpayers, a French finance ministry source said.

“It’s an unfriendly, surprising move that is extremely detrimental to Air France-KLM financially,” a French finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

“The Dutch authorities have already lost 70 million euros ($79.80 million) on their investment. It’s their problem,” the source added. “Investors are completely confused about the move.”

