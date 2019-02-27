Hot Stocks
February 27, 2019 / 8:08 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Air France KLM shares slump as Dutch eye up bigger stake

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Air France KLM fell sharply on Wednesday after the Dutch government said it would take a 14 percent stake in the airline, highlighting tensions between the Netherlands and its French partners in the company.

Air France KLM shares were down by around 9 percent in early session trading.

Late on Tuesday, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said the Netherlands had taken a 12.7 percent stake for 680 million euros ($774 million) and aimed to increase that to about 14 percent, but had not informed France about the move.

$1 = 0.8790 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below