Morning traffic curtailed at Eindhoven airport

AMSTERDAM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Flights were delayed or cancelled for several hours at Eindhoven Airport in the south of the Netherlands on Friday because of a shortage of available air traffic controllers, the airport said in a statement.

Around a dozen departing flights were delayed at the small airport, which is already operating at reduced capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic. One arriving flight from Skopje was diverted to the German city of Weeze. (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Gareth Jones)