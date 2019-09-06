EU Commission set to approve Netherlands' Lelystad airport - NOS

AMSTERDAM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The European Commission is set to approve charter flights from the Lelystad airport in the Netherlands, national broadcaster NOS reported on Friday, citing a draft document of the approval.

Lelystad, about 60 kilometers northeast of Amsterdam, is owned by The Schiphol Group, which operates the country’s biggest airport - Schiphol.

An EU decision would not be the final word on Lelystad’s development, as there is a strong lobby against the airport’s expansion due to noise and pollution concerns. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)