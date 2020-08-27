Dutch banks among those owed money by Argentina's Vicentin -FD

AMSTERDAM, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Major Dutch banks ING Groep , ABN Amro and Rabobank are among those owed money by Argentine soy company Vicentin, daily newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Thursday.

Argentina’s top exporter of processed soy is restructuring after defaulting on supplier payments last year.

The FD reported that a group of banks, including the three Dutch banks, along with French and Japanese banks, have filed a lawsuit at a court in New York seeking to recover $500 million from Vicentin.

The FD estimated the Dutch banks lent $245 million to Vicentin, citing U.S. court documents.

ING, ABN Amro and Rabobank could not be reached for immediate comment on Thursday morning. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)