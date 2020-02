AMSTERDAM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Two letter bombs went off in the Netherlands on Wednesday, one in the postal-sorting office of Dutch bank ABN Amro and another in the post room of Japan’s Ricoh, police and Dutch broadcaster RTL reported.

Police said the motive for the letter bombs was extortion, Dutch news agency ANP reported. (Reporting by Bart Meijer and Toby Sterling; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans)