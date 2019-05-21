Investors place 20 bln euros of orders for Dutch green bond - bankers

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Investors on Tuesday placed orders of more than 20 billion euros for the Netherlands’s inaugural green bond, the first triple-A rated green bond from a sovereign issuer, bankers said.

After opening books for the 20-year bond at a range of 18 to 21 basis points over a benchmark German bond, the Netherlands set the final spread range at 18- 19 bps, two banking sources told Reuters.

The bond is being sold via a Dutch auction. (Reporting by Virginia Furness and Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)