August 30, 2018 / 6:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dutch lawmaker cancels Mohammad cartoon contest over safety concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders said on Thursday he was cancelling plans to hold a contest for cartoons caricaturing the Prophet Mohammad, saying the danger of violence against innocent people was too great.

In a published statement he said he would never personally stop his campaign against Islam but the risk to innocents, and of attacks on the Netherlands, stemming from the proposed contest, were too great.

“My point about the intolerant nature of Islam has been proved again by this,” he said. (Reporting by Toby Sterling)

