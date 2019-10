AMSTERDAM, Oct 15 (Reuters) - ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Tuesday he was looking forward to reviewing monetary policy with incoming President Christine Lagarde.

“There is a need for a policy review,” he told journalists in Amsterdam.

Knot also said he stood by earlier criticism of the ECB’s loose monetary policy under Mario Draghi, who is leaving the ECB’s top job on Nov. 1. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch Editing by Andrew Heavens)