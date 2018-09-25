FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 2:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch banks too lax on money laundering - central bank

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Several Dutch banks insufficiently monitor clients and their transactions, enabling them to use accounts for money laundering and other criminal activities, the Dutch central bank (DNB) said on Tuesday.

“Too often we see that the bank sector insufficiently acts as a gatekeeper,” the DNB said in a letter to the Dutch Finance minister, responding to the 775 million euro ($913 million) fine given to Dutch bank ING earlier this month for failing to notice dubious transactions by its clients. ($1 = 0.8485 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Louise Heavens)

