Dutch prosecutor: Man who drove into concert-goers turned himself in

AMSTERDAM, June 18 (Reuters) - A 34-year-old Dutchman turned himself in to police hours after driving a delivery van into concert-goers, killing one and critically injuring three others, prosecutors said on Monday.

Prosecutor Daniela Weymar told journalists the man, who had driven away from the scene of the incident, had turned himself in to police in the capital, Amsterdam, and was taken into custody.

Police said earlier that it was not clear whether the van driver had hit the group at the Pinkpop event intentionally or by accident.