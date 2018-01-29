Dutch tax office, banks hit by DDoS cyber attacks

AMSTERDAM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The national tax office in the Netherlands briefly went offline on Monday due to a DDoS cyber attack, after the country’s largest banks were targeted, news agency ANP reported.

ABN Amro and ING were both targeted by hackers, temporarily disrupting online and mobile banking services over the weekend.

Rabobank fell victim to an attack on Monday, ANP said. The banks confirmed in statements that they had been attacked. The tax office could not imediately be reached for comment.

In Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), attackers use computer networks they control to send such a large number of requests for information from websites that servers that host them can no longer handle the traffic and the sites become unreachable.