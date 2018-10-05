FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 1:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dutch PM: Govt to reconsider plan to scrap dividend tax after Unilever decision not to move HQ

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Dutch government will reconsider plans to scrap the country’s dividend tax, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday, hours after multinational Unilever said it would not move its headquarters to the Netherlands.

“Scrapping the dividend tax was part of a broad range of measures aimed at improving our competitiveness. We will reconsider this whole package in the coming time,” Rutte told journalists. (Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg and Bart Meijer; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

