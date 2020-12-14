Dutch economy to rebound quickly if vaccines work, central bank says

AMSTERDAM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Dutch economy will rebound quickly from its coronavirus slump if vaccines succeed in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic next year, the Dutch central bank said on Monday.

The euro zone’s fifth-largest economy is expected to grow 2.9% in both 2021 and 2022, the central bank said, if restrictions can be eased over the course of next year and vaccines succeed in eliminating the virus by the end of 2021.

The recovery would follow a historically deep contraction of 4.3% this year.

“The economy will recover as soon as we overcome the virus,” the central bank’s director, Olaf Sleijpen, told reporters. “Although the short term outlook is uncertain, there is definitely light at the end of the tunnel.”

The outlook for 2021 is uncertain, however. The infection rate in the Netherlands has climbed back to record levels in recent days and the government is set to introduce stricter measures to curb the spread of the disease on Monday.

All bars and restaurants in the country have been shut down since mid-October, and all non-essential shops are now expected to be closed for several weeks as well.

A tougher lockdown through January, followed by a gradual easing of measures in the rest of the year, would limit growth to between 1% and 2% in 2021, Sleijpen said.

But pent-up demand could then drive growth up to 4% to 5% in 2022, if vaccines and lockdowns do manage to end the pandemic next year, he added.