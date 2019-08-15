Dutch economic growth set to slow to 1.4% in 2020 -govt adviser

AMSTERDAM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Economic growth in the Netherlands will slow down more than anticipated next year, as exports are hit by weakening growth in Germany, Brexit and U.S. trade policies, national forecasting agency CPB said on Thursday.

The Dutch economy will grow by 1.4% in 2020, the government’s main economic adviser said, down from an earlier projection of 1.5%.

Growth in 2019 is expected to be a bit stronger than earlier expected at 1.8%, after a 2.6% expansion last year. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Himani Sarkar)