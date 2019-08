THE HAGUE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Economic growth in the Netherlands unexpectedly held steady at 0.5% on a quarterly basis in the second quarter, helped by strong exports, investments and consumer spending, the Dutch national statistics office said on Wednesday. Growth in the euro zone’s fifth largest economy was as strong as in the previous two quarters, topping the 0.3% rate predicted by economists in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Peter Graff)