AMSTERDAM, March 3 (Reuters) - Economic growth in the Netherlands is set to slow to its lowest level in seven years in 2020, government policy adviser CPB said on Tuesday.

Growth in the euro zone’s fifth largest economy is expected to decelerate from 1.7% to 1.4% this year and 1.6% in 2021, the CPB said.

In December the CPB had predicted growth to cool to 1.3% in 2020.