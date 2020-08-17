Bonds News
August 17, 2020 / 6:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch economy set to shrink 5% in 2020 -CPB

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Dutch economy looks set for a less dramatic fall in 2020 than previously anticipated, economic policy adviser CPB said on Monday.

The euro zone’s fifth-largest economy is expected to shrink 5.1% this year because of the coronavirus crisis, the CPB said, before rebounding with growth of 3.2% in 2021.

This year’s recession would still be the worst on record, but it would be less deep than the 6.4% contraction the CPB forecast in June. The outlook for 2021 remained largely unchanged. (Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by David Goodman Editing by David Goodman )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below