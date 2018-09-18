FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch economy to grow 2.6 pct in 2019 - Dutch king

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Dutch economy will expand by 2.6 percent next year, King Willem-Alexander said on Tuesday in an annual state of the union speech outlining the national budget.

The figure was slightly higher than a projected 2.5 percent GDP growth given by the government’s leading economic forecaster, the CPB, in August.

The Dutch government surplus will rise to 1.0 percent of GDP in 2019, slightly higher than the CPB’s 0.9 percent forecast from last month. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, Writing by Anthony Deutsch, Editing by William Maclean)

