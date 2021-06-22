Dutch economy to grow 3.2% in 2021 in sharp recovery -CPB

AMSTERDAM, June 22 (Reuters) - Economic growth in the Netherlands is expected to recover much faster from its coronavirus slump than previously expected, government policy adviser CPB said on Tuesday.

The euro zone’s fifth largest economy is set to grow 3.2% this year, the CPB said, following last year’s contraction of 3.7%.

In March the CPB predicted 2021 growth of only 2.2%. It kept its 2022 outlook roughly unchanged at 3.3%. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)