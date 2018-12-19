Dutch GDP growth slows to 2.2 pct in 2019 - govt forecaster

AMSTERDAM, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Economic growth in the Netherlands will slow down more than initially anticipated, as international trade weakens and labour shortages increase, national forecasting agency CPB said on Wednesday.

The Dutch economy will grow by 2.2 percent in 2019, after an expected 2.6 percent expansion in 2018, the government’s main economic adviser said.

In September, the CPB had predicted growth rates of 2.8 percent and 2.6 percent for 2018 and the following year, respectively. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)