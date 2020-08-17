UPDATE 1-Dutch economy set to shrink 5% in 2020 -CPB

(Adds detail, quote)

AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Dutch economy looks set for a less dramatic fall in 2020 than previously expected, economic policy adviser CPB said on Monday.

The euro zone’s fifth-largest economy is expected to shrink 5.1% this year because of the coronavirus crisis, the CPB said, before rebounding with growth of 3.2% in 2021.

This year’s recession would still be the worst on record, but it would be less deep than the 6.4% contraction the CPB forecast in June.

“This is still an unprecedented blow,” CPB Director Pieter Hasekamp said. “And much of it is still to come, as unemployment and bankruptcies come with a delay.”

Unemployment is expected to almost double to about 7% next year, having fallen to historically low levels during an economic boom that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outlook for 2021 remains largely unchanged if there is no second wave of coronavirus infections.

However, the CPB said that any projection remains very uncertain because of a potential second wave scenario in which a new spike in coronavirus cases brings the country to a standstill again.

In this bleak scenario, the Dutch economy would shrink more than 6% this year and a further 3% in 2021, with unemployment jumping to 10%. (Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by David Goodman)