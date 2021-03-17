Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Party of Dutch PM Rutte leads parliamentary election in Netherlands -exit poll

By Reuters Staff

AMSTERDAM, March 17 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was on track to win a fourth term in office on Wednesday, with his conservative party leading in a first exit poll in elections dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rutte’s VVD party was projected to take 35 seats in the lower house, giving him a clear mandate to form a new coalition government. The pro-EU centre-left D-66 was seen coming in second place at 27 seats, the exit poll showed. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Leslie Adler)

