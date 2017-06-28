FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
Dutch govt: zero subsidy bidders get first shot at North Sea wind project
June 28, 2017 / 4:47 PM / in 2 months

Dutch govt: zero subsidy bidders get first shot at North Sea wind project

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 28 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Wednesday that following dramatic falls in the subsidies required for offshore wind turbines to operate profitably, it would allow bidders who require no subsidy at all the first chance to bid on a major project in the Dutch North Sea.

The Economic Affairs Ministry said in a statement that if no zero subsidy bidders emerge for the two slots available at the Hollandse Kust Zuid farm this autumn, then a regular subsidized auction would follow.

Each of the slots represents a 350 megawatt project. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)

