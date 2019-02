THE HAGUE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Dutch government will take a stake in Air France KLM equal to that of the French government to increase its influence in the carrier’s business operations, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Tuesday.

Hoekstra said the state has taken a stake of 12.7 percent for 680 million euros ($774 million) and aims to increase that to about 14 percent. ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch Editing by David Goodman)