Groningen gas production at lowest possible level -state lawyer

THE HAGUE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gas production at the Groningen field is already at it lowest possible level and cannot be reduced further, a lawyer for the Dutch government said in a hearing at the country’s highest court on Thursday.

“Any reduction would lead to shortages for companies and households in the Netherlands and abroad,” government lawyer Hans Besselink said at the High Court hearing, where local citizens demanded an immediate end to gas production in the earthquake prone region. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)