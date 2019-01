AMSTERDAM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gas production at the Groningen field in the Netherlands can continue as planned this year, the Dutch High Court said on Thursday.

The court rejected calls by angry citizens for production at the field to be halted immediately due to earthquake risks.

The field is operated by a 50-50 joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Susan Fenton)