AMSTERDAM, May 22 (Reuters) - A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Dutch region of Groningen, home of one of Europe’s largest natural gas fields, early on Wednesday, Dutch meteorology institute KNMI said.

The quake was the most severe in years to hit Groningen, where decades of gas production have led to dozens of minor tremors every year, sparking unrest among locals and prompting authorities to impose caps on activity. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Himani Sarkar)