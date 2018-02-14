Germany's EWE presents plan for 1.7 bcm cut in Dutch gas use

AMSTERDAM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - German energy company EWE has presented a plan to reduce its use of gas from the Dutch field at Groningen by 1.7 billion cubic metres (bcm) annually, the Netherlands’ Economic Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.

EWE’s plan involves converting higher calorific gas from Russia or Norway to the low-calorie gas its infrastructure is built for.

The Dutch government is trying to cut production at Groningen to reduce the small but damaging earthquakes it causes. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)