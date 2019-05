AMSTERDAM, May 28 (Reuters) - Cutting gas production in Groningen to below 12 billion cubic metres (bcm) by October 2020 will be very difficult, a spokesman for the Dutch government said on Tuesday.

“We will look at ways to limit production further than currently planned, but lowering it below 12 bcm next year would have serious consequences for the safety of supply,” spokesman Job van de Sande said. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)