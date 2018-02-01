Groningen output of 19.5-21 bcm would guarantee supply this winter -grid

AMSTERDAM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Gasunie, operator of the Dutch gas grid, on Thursday advised the government that production at the Groningen onshore natural gas field could be limited to 19.5-21 billion cubic metres (bcm) this winter while still guaranteeing supply, lower than the 21.6 bcm currently approved.

Gasunie’s analysis calls for allowing gas production to fluctuate depending on temperatures, which seismic experts say would worsen earthquakes it causes. If production levels are allowed to fluctuate, Gasunie said, a cold winter would require production of as much as 27 bcm and a mild one as little as 14 bcm.