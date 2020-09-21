Dutch govt to cut Groningen gas production to 8.1 bcm in 2021

AMSTERDAM, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Monday it would further cut production at the Groningen gas field, once Europe’s largest, for the coming year ending October 2021, to a maximum of 8.1 billion cubic metres.

That is 1.2 bcm less than the country’s regulator had forecast in June. Plans to end all production at the field is still slated for mid-2022, though the government will keep some facilities on “stand by” to resume in case of an extremely cold winter.

The Dutch government has scaled back production from the Groningen field over the past decade to limit seismic risks. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Evans)