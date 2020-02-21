Groningen gas production below 11.8 BCM in 2020 - Dutch govt

AMSTERDAM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Gas production at the Groningen field in the northern Netherlands can be lowered to below the 11.8 billion cubic metres (BCM) initially targeted this year, the government said on Friday.

“A further reduction is possible this year: from the expected 11.8 BCM to 10 BCM,” it said in a statement.

“By the summer of 2022 there will be no need for production from Groningen field during an average year.”

The Dutch government had said it would lower production as quickly as possible to prevent earthquakes caused by extraction. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by David Evans)