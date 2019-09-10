Groningen gas production to end by 2022 -broadcaster NOS

AMSTERDAM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gas production at the Groningen field in the Netherlands will be halted entirely by 2022, eight years earlier than initially planned by the Dutch government, broadcaster NOS reported on Tuesday.

Citing anonymous government sources, NOS said production would be capped below 12 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the 12 months through October 2020.

The government had previously set a production cap for the period at 15.9 bcm. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)