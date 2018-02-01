UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator recommends steep production cut at Groningen

(Adds details)

THE HAGUE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Gas production in the Dutch Groningen field should be cut nearly in half “as soon as possible” to limit the risks of earthquakes in the region, the Dutch gas sector regulator said on Thursday.

In its recommendation to the government, regulator SodM said production in Groningen should be limited to 12 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year, from the current cap of 21.6 bcm.

The regulator said it expects production to be cut further in the future, with a “total shutdown” possible if necessary, after the northern Dutch region was hit by the strongest earthquake in years last month.

SodM recommended immediately cutting production entirely at five points in the Groningen field: Ten Post, Overschild, De Paauwen, ‘T Zand and Leermens.

At the same time, gas transport company Gasunie said on Thursday that demand could be met with a cap of 19.5-21 bcm if variations in production were allowed.

The recommendations will be used by Economy Minister Eric Wiebes, who is expected to make a final decision on the new production cap by the end of March. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Adrian Croft)