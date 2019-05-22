Quake won't immediately change Groningen gas output plans -gov't spokesman

AMSTERDAM, May 22 (Reuters) - A 3.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the northern Dutch region of Groningen on Wednesday will not immediately alter current plans for gas production there, a government spokesman said.

“We will await the regulator’s analysis of the quake to see if new measures are needed,” spokesman Job van de Sande said.

“The quake underlines the importance of our decision to decrease production as quickly as possible and to end it by 2030.” (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)