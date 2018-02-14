Dutch gas regulator orders new review of Groningen production

AMSTERDAM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dutch gas sector regulator SodM on Wednesday ordered a new review of production at the Groningen field in the north of the Netherlands after a string of small earthquakes this month.

Gas company NAM was given a week to produce a report and proposed measures to reduce seismic risks after three tremors with magnitudes of 1.7 to 2.2 between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.

After a 3.4 earthquake in January the Dutch government said it would cut Groningen production to 12 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year as quickly as possible, from a current level of 21.6 bcm. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by David Goodman)