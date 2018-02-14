FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 14, 2018 / 2:42 PM / in 16 hours

Dutch gas regulator orders new review of Groningen production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dutch gas sector regulator SodM on Wednesday ordered a new review of production at the Groningen field in the north of the Netherlands after a string of small earthquakes this month.

Gas company NAM was given a week to produce a report and proposed measures to reduce seismic risks after three tremors with magnitudes of 1.7 to 2.2 between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.

After a 3.4 earthquake in January the Dutch government said it would cut Groningen production to 12 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year as quickly as possible, from a current level of 21.6 bcm. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.