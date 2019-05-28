Dutch regulator wants Groningen gas output cut faster than planned

AMSTERDAM, May 28 (Reuters) - Production at the Groningen natural gas field in the Netherlands needs to be cut faster than planned, the Dutch gas sector regulator SodM said on Tuesday.

“From a safety perspective, SodM recommends that not more than 12 bcm (billion cubic metres) be extracted from the Groningen gas field in the following gas year in the event of an average winter,” the regulator said after a 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Groningen region on May 22. (Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Edmund Blair)