AMSTERDAM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Production at the Groningen gas field in the Netherlands will be slashed to 11.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2019/2020, down around 40% from the current 12-month period through October, the Dutch government said on Tuesday.

The government said it also expected Groningen production to be stopped entirely by mid-2022, about eight years ahead of plan. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Louise Heavens)