AMSTERDAM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Gas production at the Groningen field is falling faster than planned, the Dutch government said on Friday.

Output at the field will fall to 15.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the year ending October 2020, the government said, which is 1.5 bcm lower than originally planned. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)