Groningen gas production to drop below 5 bcm per year from 2023

AMSTERDAM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Production at the Groningen natural gas field will drop below 5 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year from 2023, the Dutch government said on Monday, as it updated plans to cut production in the earthquake-prone field completely by 2030.

Measures to reduce demand for Groningen gas are working faster than originally planned, the government said, leading to a faster drop from the current level of 19.4 bcm set for the year that began in October.