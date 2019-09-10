UPDATE 1-Netherlands to halt Groningen gas production by 2022

(Adds detail)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will halt production at Groningen, Europe’s largest onshore natural gas field, by 2022, eight years earlier than initially planned, the Dutch government said on Tuesday.

Groningen produced nearly 54 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in 2013 before tremors blamed on drilling damaged buildings and prompted a series of lowered caps on output and protests by residents and campaigners.

An unusually strong earthquake prompted the government last year to promise to end production by 2030.

But Economy Minister Eric Wiebes last month signalled the end could come a lot sooner, citing greater capacity to convert high calorific imported gas to the low calorific standard of Groningen gas and a switch by large industrial users to other sources of energy.

The government said production will drop 40% in the 12 months through October 2020 to 11.8 bcm.

The field is operated by NAM, a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil. Output hit a peak of 88 bcm in 1976.